WATCH - Laois singing county council politician steals the show in Emo

Red is the Rose is the latest song chosen by a local politican in Laois who may be about to sing his way through his year as the county's Council Cathaoirleach.

Fine Gael's Cllr John King is known for his sweet voice and he took the microphone again recently at the official opening of the Emo Old Schoolhouse extension by the Minister for Justice and Laois TD Charlie Flanagan.

The Rathdownney man's choice proved popular with all present at the event.