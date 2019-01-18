It's time to get behind Trudi Lalor and Lovely Laois in RTÉ folk song poll #watch #vote

It's time for Laois people to get behind Trudi Lalor and the county's anthem 'Lovely Laois' in the new RTÉ campaign to chose 'Ireland’s Favourite Folk Song' which launches on the Late Late Show.

RTÉ says the national campaign aims to identify and celebrate the songs that define us as a people.

Lovely Laois was written by Christy Cullen and made popular by native Trudi Lalor and must surely justify support. Both Christy and Trudi hail from Mountrath in the heart of the county.

Apart from its popularity in Laois, Trudi had a big hit with the song in Scandinavia in the 1990s.

Legendary folk singer Mary Black is a judge.

“Many of these songs have shaped and defined my life. So I’m excited to be part of a conversation that celebrates our rich folk-song heritage," she said.

Between now and February 8, RTÉ is asking people to log onto www.rte.ie/culture to nominate your favourite folk song.

It can be a love song, a political song, a song about nature, life, loss, emigration, whatever. It can be in Irish or in English. It can be an Irish song or an international folk song that we have taken to our hearts as a people. As long as it’s a folk song, and you love it, then it’s eligible for consideration.

Once the nominations have been gathered an independent jury of music lovers and experts will review the list and put together a shortlist of ten folk songs they feel best captures the public’s favourites, but also the spirit and story of Ireland.

On April 19 RTÉ will announce the 10 shortlisted folk songs to the nation in a special edition of The Ronan Collins Show on RTÉ Radio 1. Over the following five weeks, people will be invited to discuss the songs and tell us which one is their favourite of the 10.

To help people to make an informed choice, a brand new 5-part series, Ireland’s Favourite Folk Song, presented by Mary Black, begins on RTÉ One on 21st April. Each episode will tell the story behind two of the shortlisted songs. Audiences will be also able to discover more about each song across RTÉ Radio 1and on rte.ie/culture.

The song chosen by you as the nation’s best-loved folk song will be announced live on The Late Late Show in May 2019.