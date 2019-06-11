WATCH film to support Laois youth group's bid to win national award

Young people from Mountrath Youth Theatre in Laois are calling on their local community to help them win a national award as part of the Irish Cancer Society’s X-HALE Youth Awards.

The group has submitted a film called Hallucinations that encourages young people to be smoke-free into the X-HALE Short Film Competition. They are calling on people in Laois to show their support and view their film online so they can be in the running to win one of the top awards on offer.

Mountrath Youth Theatre has an opportunity to win the public vote by getting the most views of their short film. They want people in Laois to log on to www.cancer.ie/xhale2019 and view their films between now and July 2. The groups will also be running a community campaign to drum up local support and the entry with the most views will win the Online Award, which also includes a prize for the youth group.

Sarah Chadwick is Cancer Prevention Officer with the Irish Cancer Society.

“We are absolutely delighted with the entry from Laois this year, and with all that the young people have achieved. They have educated themselves about smoking, learned new skills and worked together to create a smoking prevention film that will inform and inspire young people across Ireland and beyond.”

“Groups like Mountrath Youth Theatre are leading the way in the movement towards a tobacco-free Ireland and in doing so, improving the health of their local communities. We are now asking everyone in Laois to show their support for their local group by watching and sharing the X-HALE 2019 playlist,” said Ms Chadwick.

For further information about X-HALE and to watch the entries visit www.cancer.ie/xhale Follow the X-HALE Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/ XHaleYouthAwards and join the X-HALE conversation using the #xhale2019.

Check out the Mountrath Youth Theatre on their facebook page here

X-HALE is a smoking prevention project of the Irish Cancer Society which aims to de-normalise smoking and encourage young people to drive the moment towards a tobacco-free generation.

The Society works with youth organisations across the country, supporting them to explore and take on issues around smoking in their local communities. X-HALE empowers young people to become leaders in their communities and help prevent other young people from smoking. Since 2011, The Irish Cancer Society has awarded approximately €160,000 in grants to support youth groups nationwide. This year saw increased funding to local groups as a result of an EU Health Award win in November 2018.

This is the ninth year of the X-HALE Youth Awards and smoking rates among young people continue to decline. In 2019, 57 youth groups from around the country are participating in the initiative. Entries submitted show that young people truly understand the dangers of smoking and the power of the tobacco industry.