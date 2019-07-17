WATCH Woolie Parkinson stars in new Laois music video to be launched at Stradbally festival

A new video featuring former Laois footballer turned pundit and sports broadcaster Woolie Parkinson will be officially launched at a new festival in Portlaoise this month.

Colm 'Woolie' Parkinson features in the new video from the Lost Messiahs. The track is taken from the new album 'Deconstruction of the Mind'.

Ten original tracks were written by Ollie Plunkett from Portlaoise and recorded at Golden Egg Studios. The album will be launched at Sonas Boutique Festival.

The video was produced by Ollie Plunkett and filmed in Stradbally by Avalanche Media Studios.

Woolie plays the part of a man on the run.

The Sonas Boutique arts and wellbeing festival takes place on Saturday, July 27 at the Malthouse, Stradbally.

The organisers say Sonas will host a music stage, wellness tent, therapy tent, food stalls, bar, cocktails and enchanted garden.

The Sonas music stage features acts like Finals with special guests, James O'Connor, Midlands ISL Learners Choir and Music Generation Laois Jazzy Jam will perform.

The Wellness tent will host sound meditation, health and wellbeing talks, nutritional information and lots more.

International cuisine, food stalls, crepes, tapas, sushi, pizza and cocktails can all be enjoyed at Sonas.

The event begins at 5pm until late. Tickets cost €22.50. It is an over 18s event.

More on the festival at their facebook page.