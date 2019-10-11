WATCH Laois comedian Bernard O'Shea recalls his Kerry dad's garda days on the beat around Durrow, Abbeyleix & Ballinakill on the Late Late Show

Laois comedian Bernard O'Shea was on top form on The Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy on Friday night.

During their often hillarious chat Bernard regaled Ryan with one the policing escapades in Laois of his late dad John who died in 2018.

Bernard has a new book out called My Wife Married A Feckin Eejit.

You'll be able to watch the full interview on the RTE Player later.