YouTube Rewind: What Was Ireland Watching on YouTube in 2019? Top Ten videos and music videos

YouTube today announced YouTube Rewind 2019, the annual list of Ireland’s top trending videos and music videos for the past year.

James Charles, a high profile YouTube creator, takes top spot in the Top 10 videos in Ireland in 2019. The YouTuber world was shook to its core in 2019 when popular beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook posted a video called "BYE SISTER" which served to call out, and "cancel" her fellow beauty vlogger.

In his lengthy and intriguing 41 minute video ‘No More Lies’, James Charles addresses all the allegations made against him by Tati Westbrook and shares his side of the story.

Top 10 YouTube Videos in Ireland 2019 (excluding major label music videos)

No More Lies

Conspiracy theories with Shane Dawson

The Two Johnnies Could Have Been County

When Irish People Can't Speak English - Foil, Arms & Hog

Make this video the most liked video on YouTube

Hurricane Lorenzo Weather Warning

The David Beckham statue prank

The most UNBELIEVABLE scenes in football history?! | Leeds let Villa score after controversial goal!

How to create billie eilish's "bad guy"

Gordon Ramsay Savagely Critiques Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Topping the Top 10 Music Videos is Billie Eilish with Bad Guy. The 17 year olds appeal and fan base grew massively in 2019 and is set to rise even more in 2020.

Top 10 Music Videos in Ireland 2019

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Official Movie) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

STORMZY -Vossi Bop

Sam Smith, Normani - Dancing with a Stranger

Tones and I - Dance Monkey (Official Video)

Calvin Harris, Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant (Official Video)

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

Meduza - Piece Of Your Heart (ft. Goodboys)

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up