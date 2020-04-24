WATCH: Laois yarn bombers decorated a HSE nursing home tree to say thanks to staff

The HSE's community nursing unit in Mountmellick, Laois has been given a boost as they care for their precious patients by a local arts group.

Mountmellick Yarn Bombers have been busy all through the Covid-19 pandemic first by decorating railings and then doors with wool wreaths.

They held a door wreath competition which has helped cheer up the whole town.

Now they are making ear savers for healthcare workers wearing masks.

Last Thursday night April 23 they went a step further and covered a tree at the entrance to St Vincen'ts CNU with heartwarming woolly crafted bright rainbows.

They are called 'rainbows of unity' symbolising their support for patients and staff.

And they made this lovely video to send a huge thanks to the staff who are playing a stormer looking after some 80 vulnerable older patients in the hospital.

"The greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow. To all the staff at St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit, we bow down & say, THANK YOU. Your storm is immense, but know this: the community of Mountmellick is in awe of you all.

"Thank you" doesn't seem like half enough, but we hope our rainbows will brighten the fleeting moments as you arrive and leave your work.

"You'll Never Walk Alone" is the song that seems to encapsulate the zeitgeist and we chose this special version to go along with our video. The indomitable Captain Tom Moore, a 99- year old war veteran who has been walking laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS, has also teamed up with Michael Ball in this cover of the song. He has already raised £28,515,322 (as of the time of this post). What an amazing man!

Just like our frontline staff- heroes all. We thought it was a fitting cover of the song given the age profile of the patients in St Vincent's.

One last thing. As we were going about our yarnbombing, we got lots of beeps and shouts of "well done" by walkers going on their daily constitutional. However, the icing on the cake was the one nurse who cycled into the grounds for her night shift. She shouted across to us "thank you! I am actually crying."

Job done. "

Well done yarn bombers!