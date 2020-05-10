Laois comic Bernard O'Shea hits the road with Marty Morrissey again on RTÉ which features Durrow

Laois native and comedian Bernard O'Shea is hitting the road with GAA commentator Marty Morrissey for a new TV series on RTE.

The Durrow man joins Marty this Wednesday, May 13 for the first episode of 'Marty and Bernard - On the Road Again'.

And, during the series, Bernard brings it all back home. The Durrow members of the Laois Fire and Rescue Services features in one of the episodes putting the two amigos through their drills.

The duo were in Durrow on February 17 for the official launch of the Durrow Fire and Rescue Fundraising Calendar.

The first episode will see them helping a group of GAA mammies in the Dublin neighbourhood of Ballybough which is located in the shadow of Croke Park.

The two will help their fundraising efforts in madcap ways.

The three-part series sees them coming to the aid of other Irish communities.

The hour-long show is on from 9.35pm on RTE 1.