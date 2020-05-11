Trudi Lalor knocks Garth Brooks off the number one spot

Laois Irish country music singer Trudi Lalor has done it again with her new single, taking it all the way to the top of the country charts.

But more than just hitting the top-spot, Trudi's new spin on the old favourite, I'll Tell Me Ma, has pushed the legendary Garth Brooks into second place with a 'live' version of one of his own biggest hits, The Dance.

I'll Tell Me Ma, which features Mick Foster from Foster and Allen, was released only last Thursday and is the fourth single from Trudi's forthcoming new album. It follows on from Word Gets Around, and I'm Getting Over You - which was her duet with Ireland's king of country, Daniel O' Donnell - as well as one of the most beautiful versions of Somewhere Over The Rainbow you're ever likely to hear. That collection is scheduled for an expected release date around September or October.

I'll Tell Me Ma quickly climbed all the way to #1 on the day of its release, consolidating its place there going into last weekend. Celebrating that good news on Saturday evening last, Trudi remarked, "I'm delighted that 'I'll Tell Me Ma' is still holding the #1 spot again this evening.

And I'm in cool company with Garth Brooks! I cannot thank you all enough for making this happen." A noteworthy sign of the continuing influence of Trudi's music on country fans was the fact that her previous single, the aforementioned duet with Daniel O' Donnell, Word Gets Around, was also still riding high in the charts at #5 when I'll Tell Me Ma became her latest chart-topper on Thursday.

Trudi, who now lives in Tipperary, takes to the airwaves on Tipp FM every Saturday and Sunday hosting Premier Country with Trudi Lalor from 11am until two in the afternoon.

So as both an entertainer and a broadcaster, Trudi is well aware of the important role music can play in everyone's lives right now, a fact which played a part in her decision to release I'll Tell Me Ma as her latest offering to fans and country radio.



"Even at the best of times, I think you can always count on music to make things even better," says Trudi from the Mountrath area of Laois. "That's the incredible power that music has always had. And I think at times like this, it's up to us all to put as much positivity - and reasons to smile - as we can out into the world. For me, a song like 'I'll Tell Me Ma' has never failed to put a smile on my face when I sing it.

"And you can see the same reaction on faces in front of you on the dancefloor when you play it at a show. Now we're obviously not able to play any shows at the moment, but we were thinking that if we can still put those same smiles on peoples' faces when they hear the song on the radio, or when they play it themselves at home, well wouldn't that be great.

"And sure having the magic of my good friend Mick Foster's accordion playing on the track is the icing on the cake! That brings extra energy to the song that only a man of Mick's immense talent is able to make happen. Add producer Jonathan Owens into the mix of things, and you'll see that this song was a pleasure for me to record in every way.

"But it has to be said that without the support of country fans, of course, we wouldn't be able to enjoy the fact that 'Ill Tell Me Ma' has given us another #1 to celebrate. So I want to send the biggest of THANK-YOUS to everyone who has made that happen. Thank you all so much," said Trudi.

I'll Tell Me Ma originates from a childrens' song that goes all the way back to the 19th century. It's been recorded by numerous artists over the years, often with the lyrics being slightly adapted to suit those involved, naming Belfast city on some occasions, Dublin or London on others, depending on the particular artist. Amongst those who have also recorded the track are Van Morrison and the Chieftains, the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Maken, the Dubliners, the Rankin Family, Sinéad O' Connor, and Christy Moore.



The single is available on all digital platforms.