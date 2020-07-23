Tia Burke will have you in a spin with her new single out

Tia Burke is an 18-year old emerging Irish artist from Laois who ready to take the world by storm.

She is an experienced live performer having played events like Electric Picnic with bandmates Cillian Deegan & Diarmuid Faherty from Laois.

Last October, they were chosen to work with Kodaline as part of Vodafone X Level Up competition. Aged 16 she performed in the US at Lexington’s July 4 Festival. She won both the Edenderry Busking Festival and the June fest Busking competition last summer. Her many influences include Kate Bush, Nick Cave & Aurora.

Spinning in Circles is a heartfelt debut single from Tia Burke, honing in on the themes of friendship, love and loss to produce an elegant yet powerful piano ballad. Recorded in Camden Recording Studios Dublin it features Diarmuid Faherty on Piano & Cillian Deegan on guitar.

You can pre-save Tia Burkes Debut single "Spinning In Circles" out July 17th on Spotify

