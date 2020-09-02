WATCH: Stunning drone video of the Rock of Dunamaise castle ruin in Laois

Proud Laois man Tommy Brennan has made this stunning drone video of the Rock of Dunamaise.

The Errill native lives in Mullinahone in Tipperary with fiancee Mary Molloy and their little 3 year old "drone apprentice" Conall, but Tommy loves to take photos and lately make drone videos of lovely Laois.

The video starts with Tommy, Mary and Conall giving the camera a big wave, before setting off high into the sky to capture stunning aerial footage of Laois' finest castle ruin.

He is a big fan of Cork singer Lyra and chose her hit song Emerald as the music to the video, with kind permission of Lyra herself.

"The video looks lovely," she told the Leinster Express.

"I'm Living in Tipp but will always be a proud Laois man," cabinet maker Tommy says.

Watch out for his next big production, a loving video of his home village.

"I have over 60 videos from Errill over the last few months so hopefully will have that finished in the next few weeks," Tommy said.

See Instagram for more of his photography here.

See https://lyra.ie/ for more on Lyra.