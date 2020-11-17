WATCH: Eight minutes of pure relaxation in new Laois poetry film

Are you feeling stressed? Are you sitting comfortably? Then prepare to unwind.

This eight minute 'poetry film' of one of our finest Laois tourist destinations, created by Irish poet Pat Boran from Portlaoise, is guaranteed to restore calm and indeed pride in our county and the talent it holds.

The Statues of Emo Court offers Pat's gentle reflections on the many statues dotting the estate where thousands of Laois people visit, particularly this year with the limits on travel.

Recorded in the grounds of Emo Court, it celebrates patience, resilience and the turning of the seasons, finding inspiration in the statues of one of Ireland’s most celebrated Big House.

The poem was commissioned by Dunamaise Arts Centre and the film shot and edited on iPhone/iPad.

Read the poem in full below.

THE STATUES OF EMO COURT

Children adore them, adults seem blind,

the wildlife are all devotees:

the squirrels and beetles, the butterflies,

the crows that confer in the trees …

Spiders spinning webs in their limbs,

moss on their shoulders and knees,

as if they were dreaming, the statues of Emo

are out here to practise Tai Chi.

Days and nights are like tides on the move;

the light fades, then inky black

darkness advances, our bleakest thoughts

faces trapped behind glass.

Now the statues on their plinths of stone

are like pieces left behind

when some strange game of chess is abandoned —

games the last things on our minds…

Here, there, alone, together,

wounded they convalesce,

whole worlds reduced to these small circles.

They remind us of ourselves.

Weeks turn to months, and overhead

the bright calligraphy

of cloud on sky is swept aside

until all the mind’s eye can see

is the soft machine of the lake starting up,

and slowly emerging from fog

the tree line, the chimneys, the Big House itself,

and these figures I’ve long come to love:

the jogger facing her long road alone,

the young mother on the school run,

the post man bringing news of the world,

of things done, and so much undone.

This morning there’s sunshine and promise,

but even when frost grips these fields

the battered statues of Emo Court

are out here to practise Tai Chi.

One has an elbow that’s bare to the bone,

others are fresh amputees,

yet nothing, not weather, not worries not woes

prevents them from practising Tai Chi.

Through hardships nigh unimaginable,

through insult and injury

the plaster statues of Emo Court

all the while practise Tai Chi.

2.

I came here first with my mother,

that seems a lifetime ago,

then slowly our roles were exchanged as we strolled.

When I looked she’d already grown old.

But the way she would stroke the cheeks of my boys,

both long since taller than me

in the blink of an eye, was a gesture distinct

as a movement out of Tai Chi.

And back in the days of the Big House itself,

the kitchens all bustle and steam,

the gardens rich with pheasant and fowl,

the lake full of rudd, perch and bream,

imagine the lady’s maid sat up in bed,

the pantry girl roused from her sleep

slipping outside under cover of nightfall

to meet the young men of their dreams;

the treasures of empire heavy on shelves,

the brasses and trophies a-gleam,

while they danced in their night-shifts, or wished that they might,

like the statues that practise Tai Chi.

The Jesuits too in their time came and went,

the leaves shed by time’s tree,

the statues consigned to the depths, so it’s said,

holding their breath for years.

I’ve watched them since I can remember,

their poise, their fragility,

while we pass by in a relative blur

slaves to industry.

Some nights in a small frame of moonlight,

some days under inches of snow,

with nothing much other to do with their time,

and nowhere else to go,

spiders spinning webs in their limbs,

moss on their shoulders and knees,

as if dreaming the statues of Emo,

patiently practise Tai Chi.

And who can say what’s in the future,

where the path up ahead might yet lead.

But the light will return to admire the resolve

of these statues that practise Tai Chi.

Pat Boran, 2020 © Pat Boran