WATCH: Exciting trailer for a new thriller movie filmed in Laois

A psychological thriller filmed at the Electric Picnic home of Cosby Hall in Stradbally, and locations around Laois was launched recently.

The movie also used Moore Abbey and Timogue Cross for locations, and stars lots of locals as well.

Kindred is directed by Joe Marcantonio and starring Tamara Lawrance, Fiona Shaw, Jack Lowden and Edward Holcroft.

It is described as a psychological thriller rippling with suspense. Kindred follows vulnerable mother-to-be Charlotte (played by Tamara Lawrance) as she is taken in by her recently deceased boyfriend’s mother (Fiona Shaw) and her stepson (Jack Lowden), who seem increasingly obsessed with her every move.

Plagued by mysterious hallucinations, Charlotte’s suspicions grow about Margaret and Thomas’ intentions for her unborn child.

People are comparing it to Get Out, but it also seems to have plenty in common with the recent Channel 5 drama shown on RTÉ, The Deceived, starring Paul Mescal.

As for what's in her tea... sure that's just the lime in the water, Laois is full of it!

To see it, subscribe to IFC Films: https://bit.ly/2K4KMZV



Watch the exciting trailer!