WATCH Dunamaise Arts Centre has all the Iocal entertainment you want for Christmas online

The Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise has launched a new Air Vimeo online chanel to overcome the Covid-19 restrictions to bring you the best Christmas entertainment from local singers, musicians and artists.

Aisling Kelly got the '12 days of Christmas Songs' series off to a flying start on the stage of the Portlaoise centre with accompanied by Mairead Carroll and Eamonn Dunne.

The channel features the cream of local talent from December 10 to 22 and featuring lots of 'exclusive' Christmas carols which can be also be viewed on their social media.

If you can, please support Dunamaise Arts Centre and help them in their re-opening with more wonderful events for you and all to enjoy please consider purchasing a gift(valid for 5 years) and DONATIONS are gratefully accepted via www.dunamaise.ie or Tel: 057 8663355.