WATCH Santa says the boys and girls at the Dunamaise Arts Centre have a Festive festival not to be missed

Santa Claus took some precious time out from his Christmas schedule to give the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise a helping hand in launching the new '12 Days of Christmas' festive celebration of local Laois talent.

He also launched a new Air Vimeo online channel where you can get around the Covid-19 restrictions to enjoy best Christmas entertainment from local singers, musicians and artists.

The channel features the cream of local talent from December 10 to 22 and featuring lots of 'exclusive' Christmas carols which can be also be viewed on their social media. Aisling Kelly got the fun off to a great start - watch here.

Santa doesn't want you to miss out on what the boys and girls at the Dunamaise Centre have organised.

If you can, please support Dunamaise Arts Centre and help them in their re-opening with more wonderful events for you and all to enjoy please consider purchasing a gift (valid for 5 years) and DONATIONS are gratefully accepted via www.dunamaise.ie or Tel: 057 8663355.

And remember #KeepLaoisinBusiness and #ShopLocal