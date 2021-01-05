WATCH Midlands singer's cover of Saw Doctors classic is absolutely superb

An Midlands singer's cover of a Saw Doctors classic is absolutely superb and is proving to be a big hit online.

Tullamore singer Tolu Makay's performed the soulful version of the ever-popular 'N17' with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra for a New Year's Special on RTÉ.

During her excellent performance, there were clips of Irish people living abroad sending messages home to their loved ones.

2020 was a memorable year for Tolu and the future is looking very bright for the hugely talented Tullamore singer.