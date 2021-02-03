WATCH: Big drive-by celebration for 80th birthday of Laois granny

A Laois granny got a huge drive-by for her 80th birthday this week.

Pauline Slattery from Graiguecullen on the Carlow border was thrilled at all the attention, standing waving in her mask as cars circle around the estate past her house waving balloons and beeping.

Her neighbour even came out with an accordian to play her a tune and the whole estate then sings her a socially distanced Happy Birthday.

Her daughter Phil shared this lovely video which is enough to cheer the whole county up.

Another daughter Annmarie thanks everyone in Graiguecullen.

"Thank you to the wonderful community of Graiguecullen along with friends and family for coming out to celebrate my mother Pauline Slattery's 80th birthday.

"In these worrying times, it was sooooo nice to share good news," she said.

Annmarie also shared this great photo of her mother taken by Phil.

"My mother Pauline was so humbled and honoured by all your kind 80th birthday wishes yesterday. She would like to say a BIG THANK YOU for taking the time to celebrate her birthday with her," Annmarie said.

Happy 80th birthday Pauline!