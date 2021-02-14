WATCH: Laois Macra club are missing their Panto... oh yes they are...

A Laois Macra na Feirme club should be running around prepping for their annual Pantomime this week, but instead they have made a lovely video to remember some of the successful pantos from the last 21 years.

Mountmellick Macra were unable to put on their big annual show due to Covid-19.

They put up this lovely video on their social media, and invite anyone with old photos from their past pantos to share them.

Below: Mountmellick Macra Panto Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs ready for their panto a year ago in 2020. Photos: Denis Byrne

"This week we should be rushing around with last minute preparations; learning lines, sourcing last minute props, finalising costumes, preparing to take to the stage with our annual Pantomime and welcoming everyone to the Macra Hall. The panto has been one of our clubs highlights since the very first panto took place in 1999.

"We are of course disappointed we cannot share the fun and entertainment of our Panto with you this year due to the current COVID restrictions, but we have put together a short video with images of some of our shows through the years, to mark the week.

"We would like to thank our Main sponsor Mountmellick Credit Union for all their support down through the years and also to every business and person who has sponsored / supported us over the years, we really thank you. Without the support of local business and you the public for attending our shows we wouldn’t be able to stage the panto each year. A big thanks to our producer/director Brian Brady and our choreographer Louise Ahern and also our sound engineers.

Below: Alisa Holohan, Nicole Chen, Torrie Lee, Ava Prendergast, Holly Rafter and Ava Hinch Photo Denis Byrne

"We would also like to acknowledge and thank all our choreographers throughout the years and children who were part of the Junior Cast, some who have now graduated to becoming Mountmellick Macra members. We would like to thank all the members of Mountmellick Macra who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a successful running of the Panto each year. To all our casts who took to the stage over the years, which for many it was their first time on stage, who give up their free time to learn lines and put on memorable performances each night we thank you!

"In the meantime: Stay Safe and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Macra hall when this has passed.

Unfortunately we were unable to source images from earlier pantos but please feel free to share any memories/photos you have from panto over the years," they said.

Below: Mountmellick Macra Committee members in 2020, Helen Dempsey, Ursula Dunne, Aidan Moore, Mairead McEvoy, Michael O'Gorman, Chair, Michelle Curran and Larry Ryan Photo Denis Byrne