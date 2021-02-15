WATCH: Laois nursing home patients join staff for Jerusalema dance

The elderly residents at a Laois HSE community nursing home joined in with staff to do the Jerusalema dance this week.

Whether in zimmerframes or wheelchairs, chairdancing or bopping along the corridor, the residents have shown their joy in life despite the Covid-19 pandemic, at St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit in Mountmellick.

The unit was the first in Laois to get Covid vaccinations last month.

It is also undergoing major building expansion, and watch to see one of the workmen getting his digger to dance!

Thanks to Dementia Care Specialist Shad Akbar for making and sending us this brilliant uplifting video.

"I had fun putting it together. All the staff and patients made a great effort to participate in the video. It brings a bit of cheer to all during this long pandemic," Shad told the Leinster Express.