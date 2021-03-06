WATCH The search for Ireland’s most talented family!

Réalta Agus Gaolta is back as we go on the search for Ireland’s most entertaining family, 2021!

Whether your family members are talented musicians, singers or dancers, the show producers want to hear from you now.

Do you think you can impress our judges? Keeping an eye on the talent is champion sean-nós singer and popular broadcaster Irial Ó Ceallaigh. Alongside him will be Sinéad Ní Uallacháin, journalist and radio producer with a keen eye for up-and-coming Irish talent.

Each week they’ll be joined by a famous guest judge from the world of showbiz.

Has your family got what it takes to become a household name? Can you and your siblings take the sing-a-long in the sitting room to the national stage? Will you and your parents be the next famous family rocking the country?

If so, apply, your group which must consist of two or more members. All members of the group must be related to each other.

Filming will take place in RTÉ, Dublin later in the Spring.

Applicants must be available for at least ONE day of filming. Should an applicant reach the series semi-final and the final, they would need to be available for a second day of filming.

For more information, email rob@adareproductions.ie