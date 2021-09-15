Laois band The Lost Messiahs want your help for new single radio plays

Laois band The Lost Messiahs want their fans to send in request to radio stations to generate some airplay for their new single.

Already released, the official launch of ‘Place in my Heart’ takes place when the group to the stage at The Malthouse in Stradbally this weekend. It's the first tune to be taken from the upcoming album by the band which hail from Portlaoise.

The band describe their sound a rich palette of atmospheric guitars, dark and brooding synths and driven by a relentless hypnotic rhythm.

"The new single ‘Place in my Heart’ captures the recent loss of a parent and the letting go process," they say.

While the launch takes place on Saturday, September the single was released on Wednesday, September. The song is available on Spotify / iTunes and all music platforms. There's a new video is on YouTube and the track has gone to all the radio stations.

The band hope for a campaign to generate some airplay.

"We would love to get radio airplay for our single and would really appreciate it if you could request it by texting radio stations etc," said the band on facebook.

Also there is a small number of tickets left for our launch on Sat night in the Malthouse Stradbally, tickets available from Eventbrite here.

Their new album is set for release in January 2022 followed by a tour of east coast of America.

For more information email thelostmessiahs1@gmail.com or check out the band’s website www.thelostmessiahs.com