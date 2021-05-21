WATCH: Laois County Council Chief optimistic for the months ahead as local businesses finally reopen

In the first video of our #LaoisBackinBusiness series, the Leinster Express catches up with Chief Executive of Laois County Council, John Mulholland.

John explains to viewers how the timely initiative comes at a juncture when the Laois public needs a boost and something to look forward to as society gradually reopens ahead of the summer period, after months in lockdown.

He outlines how hospitality, catering and hotel businesses have been particularly affected over the past 14 months and the range of supports available through Laois County Council that have and will continue to support these sectors as they get back on their feet in the coming months.

So far, over €15m has been paid out to in excess of 1,000 operations under the Rates Waiver Scheme and the Business Restart Grant.

Currently, Laois County Council is dealing with the Outdoor Seating and Accessory Scheme and the Small Business Assistance Scheme which aims to further support and assist local businesses over the course of the summer.

Mr Mulholland highlights reasons to be optimistic about a return to 'some form of normal business operations' in the months to come and the role Laois as a county can play in the future.

Stay tuned for further videos in the #LaoisBackinBusiness series where we will be chatting to local businesses in a range of different sectors.