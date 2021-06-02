WATCH Laois Tourism welcomes back reopening hospitality businesses

Laois Tourism has extended best wishes to hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses, and self-catering accommodation reopening on June 2 and has launched a new video to mark the latest step back toward normality.

"Welcome back and we wish the very best of luck to everyone who is opening up again today, we hope your reopening will be everything you've dreamt of these past months. We've missed you!

"The board members of Laois Tourism would like to wish everyone a safe and successful reopening," said Laois Tourism.

The organisation also launched something new to mark the day.

"We are also very excited to reveal our latest video featuring our very own chairperson Caragh Burns-Sharma and her adorable family as the stars," they say.

You can watch the video above or watch it here YouTube https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=7EtT4dh1AOc or on the Laois Tourism Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ laoistourism/posts/ 4770451906305169

They would be delighted if you could share our video to showcase just how wonderful a day out or a stay in beautiful Laois can be. #TourismTogether