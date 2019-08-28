WATCH: Popular Portlaoise pub gutted for big revamp

A Portlaoise pub has closed its doors for just over a week to allow for a major revamp of the interiors.

Kavanagh's Bar and Venue has been in business at Main Street, Portlaoise since 1869, the longest-running family pub in the town, and this refurbishment is one of the biggest changes the pub has seen in recent years.

Proprietor PJ Kavanagh said the pub is on schedule to re-open on Wednesday, September 4.

At the moment the main changes are structural with a more open-plan layout after a number of walls have been removed.

New windows have been added to the seating area and a designated smoking area is being created in the Courtyard venue at the back.

The furniture will be new and improved with some changes to the layout while the bar will be freshened up and given a streamlined look with new products like premium wines and cocktails on the way.

There will be a notable shift towards café culture with the addition of Mueller & O'Connell Bakery in Abbeyleix' bread and scones to the daytime menu.

Kavanagh's pub is an award-winning music venue in Portlaoise well known for bringing major music and comedy acts to the town.

Watch the video above to see the gutted pub as work is ongoing. Keep an eye on the Leinster Express next week for a sneak peek at the finished product!

