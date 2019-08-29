WATCH: Exclusive sneak preview of the inside of the new JYSK store in Laois

JYSK Portlaoise is finally ready to open its doors, after a false start earlier this August.

The Leinster Express got a sneak preview inside the shop at Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise, watch our video.

Manager Maria Sirotkina and ten more staff are putting the finishing touches to the shop, which offers Scandinavian style sleeping and household furniture and accessories at competitive prices.

"Portlaoise is a great place to open a store because we can see a gap in the market particularly in Portlaoise. What we are bringing to customers are great offers, that is what we are all about. We are right in the middle of the country, it's easy access from every county, that's a huge benefit," Ms Sirotkina said.

The first opening day was August 8, but an inspection by Laois fire service found that extra fire safety measures had to be installed, delaying the opening.

The store will now open at 9am on Friday August 30, with treats and offers for customers.

"We've been waiting for it for so long. People literally were queuing, asking us to get in and have a look because they are so excited. They were so disappointed when we didn't open so I think we are going to get plenty of people tomorrow," the store manager said.