Laois business plays its part in the fight against Covid-19 #watch

Portlaoise firm Fingleton White took part in an initiative 3d printing PPE equipment for healthcare workers organised by Benchspace Cork as part of the fight against Covid-19.

Fingleton White has been 3D printing PPE components as part of a nationwide community initiative organised by Benchspace in Cork.

Kevin Fortune facilitated the project in Portlaoise while Jun Chen Hoo produced the prints. Blood Bikes East, Bloodbike South and Mid West took care of the logistical aspect by dropping off raw material for 3D printing at over 230 micro-factories across Ireland.

The completed 3D prints were then collected at a central clean and pack area for distribution to frontline healthcare staff.

Over 8,000 of these face shields are already being used in Covid-19 testing centres, nursing homes and hospitals across Ireland.

Watch the short hyper-lapse of the print process above.

Fingleton White supplies key economic and environmental sectors with engineering skills, knowledge and technologies.