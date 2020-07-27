WATCH - First glimpse of the Supermac's big new Portlaoise Plaza in Laois

Workers were hard at it in Portlaoise today as Supermac's owners Pat and Una McDonagh welcomed local representatives to announce the opening of the Portlaoise Plaza M7 motorway stop.

The Plaza is located off Junction 17 on the M7 at Togher Roundabout Portlaoise and will open on Friday, July 31 creating 120 new full-time and part-time jobs when fully operational.

Workers were busy on the job getting the building ready to welcome its first customers on Friday.