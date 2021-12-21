WATCH: Laois children at Paddock NS are Christmas RTÉ Youtube stars

Here's the kids from Paddock National School near with their version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!
Children at Paddock NS are among those to feature on the RTÉ Kids YouTube channel this Christmas.
As the station gets ready to show Home School Hub: A Christmas Cracker on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Christmas Day, it's featuring bonus material including this rendition of Rudolf the red nosed Reindeer from the Laois school.
Well don to their teacher Ms Phelan and Music Teacher Nuala Kelly for all their work!
Don't forget to tune in to RTÉ2 on Christmas Day at 5.25pm.
