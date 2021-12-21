WATCH: Classic Christmas show for RTÉ from Laois school children at Rath NS

Pupils from Rath National School in Ballybrittas sing a Christmas classic
Children at Rath NS feature on the RTÉ Kids YouTube channel this Christmas with their version of the classic Let it Snow.
As the station gets ready to show Home School Hub: A Christmas Cracker on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Christmas Day, it's featuring bonus material including this Bing Crosby classic performed by the first class pupils at the Laois school.
Their teachers Ms O'Connell, Ms Galvin and Ms Phelan.
Don't forget to tune in to RTÉ2 on Christmas Day at 5.25pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.