WATCH "This is not a holiday" - no playgrounds, parties, or visits to grandparents warns expert coronavirus doctor

A consultant in respiratory medicine at St James's Hospital in Dublin has urged parents to keep their children away from other children to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Anne Marie McLoughlin told RTÉ News: "We are currently in the delay phase of this infection. We have one opportunity to get this right. We have one opportunity to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland. The schools are closed, but this is not a school holiday.

"I would recommend that we stop all interactions of children, and adults, and teenagers outside of their household contacts.

"So that means no parties, no playdates, no visits to the playground, where your children will necessarily interact with other children," she said.