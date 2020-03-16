WATCH: Laois dog walker aiming to scare away Covid-19

While the social distancing advice by the HSE for the Covid-19 pandemic is to be taken very seriously, we all need a giggle at this time.

Larissa Wisely and her mam Gemma took this video today of a dog walker spotted in the Meadowbrook estate in Rosenallis.

Never mind a hazmat suit, this young person out walking their pet is in full T-Rex mode to scare away any potential virus.

"We found out later it was our neighbour, we couldn't stop laughing," Larissa told the Leinster Express.

Thanks for the video and the giggles Larissa and stay safe everyone!