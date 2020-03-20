Video

WATCH Laois woman on coronavirus lockdown in France shows how Parisians appreciate their magnifique workers at the Covid-19 coalface

Portlaoise native Elma Peters is on coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown in Paris with millions of other people in France.

Conor Ganly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly


The former Stradbally Road resident sent this amazing video back home to her Laois friends  to show how French people are showing their appreciation to the health and essential services workers at the coronavirus frontline.