WATCH Laois student samples teacher's lesson for awesome coronavirus tune

A Laois student got very creative with a video lesson from a teacher in his school to create a unique coronavirus tune.

Jack Treanor, a Leaving Cert student in Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington, created the tune based on the lesson from his English teacher.

Now before you start worrying that the teacher in question is unaware of the tune, he has heard it and by all accounts is the tune's number one fan.