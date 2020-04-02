WATCH New HSE Midlands appeal to Support our Frontline workers through the Covid-19 emergency and #Playyourpart

The HSE Midlands is launching a ‘Support our frontline’ campaign with some very familiar names and personalities who have entertained us either on TV and radio, or on the field of sport.

The message is clear – you can play your part because we are all in this together!

There is nearly 7,000 health care staff working throughout the Midlands region in community and hospital services. There are many more in private health care services. The HSE are being supported by many other frontline services with local authority staff, the Gardai and many others going above and beyond to meet the needs of the public at this time.

These people are leading the Frontline response to the Covid19 pandemic. These people are also part of our community, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, aunties and uncles, grandchildren and grandparents.

The HSE Midlands is delighted to have the support of Eamon Horan, RTE Sports Correspondent, Peter Dooley, Leinster Rugby Player, Shane Dooley, Offaly Hurler, Niall Darby, Offaly Footballer and Soldier with the Defence Forces, Ken Hogan, Garda and former Tipperary All-Star, Michaela Morkan, Offaly Camogie and All-Star, Will Faulkner, Midlands 103 Presenter, Miriam Creighton, a firefighter in Mountmellick, Dennis Glennon, Westmeath Footballer and Garda, Ronan Maher, Tipperary Hurler and a Garda in Tullamore, Darren Gallagher, Longford Footballer and Garda and Grainne Walsh, Boxer with Team Ireland.

It is hoped that by working with these household personalities in the Midlands that we can further engage and encourage our community to support the frontline response and play their part and again highlight the important messages that the HSE are promoting every day across our media.

"Our collective community response to Covid-19 is vital so everybody’s efforts are important. Covid19 is a global pandemic challenging our society. It has dramatically changed the way we live, how we connect and how we work. We are seeing the daily toll it is having on our health services, the tragic and unbearable consequences it has for families that have lost loved ones or who have cherished family members very sick in Hospital.

"We are asking everyone to help contain the spread by staying at home. To reach out and support the most vulnerable. To minimise unnecessary pressure and burden on frontline services and to always wash our hands and maintain physical distancing. We can play our part

"We can’t stop the virus, but together, we can reduce the impact it has on ourselves, our families, communities, our health service and our day-to-day lives. Our goal is to slow the spread of coronavirus. If we can slow it down, we give ourselves, and our most vulnerable people, more options and more time for care and recovery. Our collective efforts are critical, we need to do this together, as one community. We will be asking everyone to play their part, to help each other," says the HSE.

#PlayYourPart to slow down the spread of the virus. Please share this video.

In recent days, the County Council’s in the Midlands have established phone lines to support those in our community; please note below.

Laois 1800-832010 covidsupport@laoiscoco.ie; Longford 043 -3344255 covidsupport@longfordcoco.ie; Westmeath 1800-805816 covidsupport@westmeathcoco.ie; Offaly 1800-818181 covidsupport@offalycoco.ie;