WATCH: Isolation doesn't get the best of these grandparents in Midlands as they show off their moves

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie


It's important to find a little bit of joy in life during these difficult times of isolation - especially when loved ones are far away.

That's where technology comes in useful and James and Ethnea Kenny from Longford certainly put it to good use when they did a little video dance for their grandchildren, David and Marc Lane who live in Dubai.

Those are some serious moves!

Thanks to Iona Kenny for sending in this beautiful video.