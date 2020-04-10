Coronavirus
WATCH: Taoiseach announces extended Covid-19 restrictions, Minister postpones exams
Watch the announcement by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of the extension of Covid-19 restrictions until at least May 5.
Minister for Education Joe McHugh follows to also announce the postponement of the Leaving Cert exams and the change to Junior Cert exams to being school-based when school returns in autumn.
The latest announcement was made this Friday evening April 10.
