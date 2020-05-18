WATCH - Back to work on building sites in Portlaoise as Covid-19 restrictions ease
Construction workers got back to work in Laois early on Monday morning, May 18 with work progressing on residential and commercial projects in the Laois town.
Several projects had been on hold since April due to the lockdown.
While work was underway, much of what is happening is limited and large numbers of workers do not appear to be at work.
