WATCH: Laois GP Sumi Dunne tells nation 'there is no blame' in catching Covid-19

Laois GP and Operation Transformation expert Dr Sumi Dunne was centre stage at Monday's daily press briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.

Speaking on behalf of the Irish College of General Practitioners, she said more people are coming forward again for testing and urged people to seek a test if they had any of the symptoms.

"There is absolutely no blame. We are not interested in how you may have picked up the virus, what we are interested in is getting you looked after, making sure that you are isolating, that you are calling your GP, and that we are arranging testing for you as quickly as possible," Dr Sumi said.

She said to keep numbers of people meeting to 10, and try to meet outdoors.

She reminds the nation of the symptoms.

"If you are feeling unwell, if you have a new onset of a high temperature, if you have a cough of any description, if you feel short of breath, if you feel that you have had a change of your taste or smell, you need to come forward and notify your GP," she said.