WATCH Taoiseach announces Level 5 relaxation with new mask rules and continued wet pub shutdown

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin has announced the end of Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions with measures set to be eased back to a modified Level 3 system from December 1.

Shops, restaurants and other businesses like haidressers will be allowed to reopen on a phased basis and with restrictions.

Cinemas, museums and libraries can also reopen.

Wet pubs can't reopen.

Travel remains restricted but will ease around Christmas an New Year period.

Mask wearing rules will tighten to having to wear outdoors.

Disease experts have warned that the change could mean a third wave.