WATCH: Time series of Covid cases in Ireland August to December

A timeseries video on the Irish government's Ireland's COVID-19 Data Hub shows the clear increase and decrease of cases before and after the October Level 5

The darker the county, the higher the number of new cases.

Watch as each county darkens until the October 21 Level 5 restrictions began to take effect.

They begin to lighten as cases eased off then darken again after restrictions were eased to Level 3 in late November, darkening again up to December 21.

Another Level 5 is in place for Ireland since December 24. Read more here.

LATEST UPDATE: Incidence in Laois eases but third wave surges in Ireland