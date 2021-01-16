WATCH Hundreds of General Practice doctors and staff queue for Covid-19 Moderna vaccine in Portlaoise

Hundreds of doctors, nurses and their staff from General Practice surgeries lined up patiently in Portaoise this weekend to get their first Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Vaccination began on Saturday morning at one of three vaccination centres around Ireland.

A long queue stretched from the vaccine centre where a reported 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine were due to be administered to the family doctors and their teams.

Vaccine recipients were still waiting in substantial numbers at 3pm Saturday as the waited outside the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise.