WATCH Laois Covid-19 vaccination hub to relocate out of hotel in Portlaoise

The Laois Covid-19 vaccination hub is on the move to a HSE premises as part of a change in the management of the virus.

The HSE confirmed to the Leinster Express the the Covid-19 vaccination is set to move out of the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

It said the former out-of-hours MIDOC clinic at the Stradbally Road entrance to the St Fintan's campus will be the new hub for vaccination in the county.

Work began in August expanding the car park and the interior of the former MIDOC clinic.

The HSE said the last day administering vaccinations is the hotel will be Friday, September 3. Health authorities plan to open in St Fintan’s soon after on Wednesday, September 8.

The Midlands Park Hotel was one of the first hubs to open when mass vaccination commenced in April. It was specially equipped for vaccination.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly visited the centre in July as the staff passed the 50,000 mark for vaccinations..

The total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered at the centre up to August 26 was 64,880.

The HSE declined to say if the change in location will mean a scaling back of the vaccination service involving a reduction in the number of vaccinators.

The move is in line with a decision by the HSE to relocate the Tullamore centre out of an Offaly hotel to a community centre in Mucklagh.

NPHET hopes 90% of people will be vaccinated by October. There are also indications that the booster campaign for vulnerable groups will begin in September.