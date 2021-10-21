Search

21/10/2021

WATCH Portlaoise and Tullamore hospitals team up to tackle spread of infections like Covid-19

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Staff at Laois and Offaly hospitals have teamed up for International Infection Prevention Week 17th to 23rd October to get the message out to people to ‘make your intention infection prevention’.

As part of the initiative the Infection, Prevention and Control Team and the clinical leads at Tullamore and Portlaoise hospitals are sharing a video staff showing the risk of infection spreading by using a fluorescent powder and UV lamp to demonstrate moments of contamination if the five moments of hand hygiene are missed.

Sandra McCarthy, Director of Nursing at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, also highlighted hygiene.

“At a personal and community level we have all learnt how important infection prevention has been as we responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our staff are doing everything to protect themselves and their patients and opportunities such as International Infection Prevention Week give us all a chance to reflect and reaffirm our continued intention to prevent infection in our Hospitals.

Portlaoise hospital's message - Clean Hands Saves Lives

Midland hospital marks International Infection Prevention Week with you to make your intention infection prevention

"In our video, we want to highlight the potential exposure if you do not properly hand wash or apply WHO 5 moments of hand hygiene. We would also encourage patients to be aware of these protective measures so patients are fully informed and play a part in their care by performing hand hygiene appropriately. Patients and our community can continue to support us by keeping their hands clean, making sure to cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbows and staying home if we are unwell. These protective behaviours have helped us in responding to Covid-19 and help to stop the spread of all infection,” she said.

Portlaoise hospital staff hit high European standards for heart diagnostics

European accreditation extended for Cardiac Physiology Team

