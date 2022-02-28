WATCH: "It's about saving lives" - Gardaí on roads in force on National Slow down day

An Garda Síochána will conduct a national speed enforcement operation "Slow Down”, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, for a 24 hour period from 7am on Tuesday, March 1.

Gardaí say the aim of "Slow Down day”, which runs to 7am on Wednesday, March 2, is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed. Gardaí say the overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

A statement said excessive and inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in road traffic collisions, confirmed by an RSA report on fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012 which found that excessive speed was a contributory factor in almost one third of all fatal collisions during that time.

The guards add that the higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision.

Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry is attached to the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau.

"Firstly I would like to thank the majority of those who travel within the speed limits. However, our enforcement operations continue to detect motorists traveling at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits. This reckless behaviour poses a serious risk not just to the motorists themselves, but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It's about saving lives,” he said.

As a general rule a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions, and this is why reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety.

"I’m appealing to all road users to support us in our efforts to keep everybody safe on our roads. Please slow down, check your speed, drive safely, not only on National Slow Down Day, but every day," added Chief Superintendent Hennebry.

Mr. Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority, said: "Excessive speed continues to be a leading contributory factor in fatal and serious injury collisions in Ireland and internationally. It has been estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed. Evidence shows that many drivers are choosing to speed in our towns, villages and on rural roads. The RSA’s Free Speed observational study found that half of all drivers (52%) were observed speeding on urban roads and over a quarter (27%) were speeding on rural roads. This National Slow Down Day, and indeed every day, please remember the faster you drive, the more likely you are to crash which could result in death or serious injury. Slow down – drive at a speed that is appropriate to the conditions and your experience and remember a speed limit is not a target.”

The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in 1322 speed enforcement zones. They will also deliver the message through various media channels to remind people of the potential impact on families and communities of speeding.

Government Departments, Local Authorities, Public and private sector fleet operators are invited to participate in the initiative by circulating to employees the key message of "Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.