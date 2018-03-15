Three men before Laois court in relation to Athlone and Donegal shopping centres break-ins

Three man have appeared before Portlaoise District Court on burglary and criminal damage charges arising from a shopping centre break-in in Letterkenny and posession of up to €250,000 worth of stolen property including jewellery.

Costel Rosloveanu (27), who gave an address at Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, burglary and criminal damage (over €26,000 of damage caused to roof and ceiling) at Letterkenny Shopping Centre, on October 2, 2017.

He was also charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, including jewellery worth €250,000, at his address in Ballaghmore on March 9.

Costel Podaru (27) and Catalin Rosloveanu (31), who gave the same address in Laois, were both charged with two counts stolen property on March 9.

The men made no reply when charged.

The State objected to bail, but no bail application made. Judge Catherine Staines remanded all three in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court March 20 for DPP directions.

The men are understood to be Romanian nationals.

They were detained during a garda operation an intelligence led operation conducted by Gardaí in the Laois, Offaly, Tipperary on Friday, March 9.

During a subsequent search, under warrant, of the house on the Laois Tipperary border three men were arrested. A large quantity of stolen property recovered.

The three men (27, 27 & 31 years) were detained at Portlaoise, Tullamore and Athlone Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The recovered jewellery my be linked to a burlarly in Athlone during Storm Emma.