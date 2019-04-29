WATCH: New Garda fleet of BMWs to operate in Laois

A number of new BMW X5 Garda vehicles will operate in Laois and across the country.

A new batch of X5s has been assigned to Dublin Metropolitan, Eastern, Southern and Northern Garda Regions.

They will be operating in counties Laois, Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Vehicles assigned to Special Tactics & Operations Command (STOC) will be operating in the greater Dublin area and available to support regional operations.

This new batch is in addition to vehicles allocated to Roads Policing on April 18.

MORE: Gardaí issue warning over sophisticated loan scam