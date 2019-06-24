Public appeal by family of missing man to feature on RTÉ Crimecall - WATCH preview

The family of father of four, Jon Jonsson will be the feature of a new national appeal for information about his disappearance on the latest edition of Crimecall on RTÉ.

Jon arrived in Dublin from Iceland on Friday, February 8 this year. His plan was to take part in a poker tournament over the weekend, and then holiday in Ireland.

He played in the tournament in the Bonnington Hotel that day and throughout the night. He was in bed sleeping when his fiancée, Jana, arrived from Iceland at 10am the next morning. After a quick chat in the hotel room Jana went downstairs for a coffee, not realising that that was the last time she would see Jon.

With no sign of him all day, Jana became increasingly worried as she recalls,

“This isn’t like Jon, he doesn't just vanish and go somewhere without letting me know.”

Jon was seen on CCTV leaving his room in the Bonnington hotel at 11.00am on Saturday, February 9. He walked out of the hotel at 11.05 and headed in the direction of the Swords Road. He was last seen passing Highfield Hospital walking towards Collins Avenue Junction. After this, the trail goes cold.

On Sunday, February 10 Jana reported Jon missing to Gardaí.

On hearing the news of Jon’s disappearance his family came over to Dublin from Iceland to look for Jon. Together with Gardaí, the Civil Defence and other volunteers they carried out extensive searches of the area. But unfortunately, no trace of Jon was found.

Jon’s younger brother Daniel said that Jon is like a father to him and describes him as “kind, caring and level headed.”

This has been a horrendous time for Jon’s loved ones. Jana says “I’m trying all day to be strong for our children. They miss him so much and are crying at night.”

Now, nearly five months after Jon’s disappearance his family remain hopeful that they will find him.

“I’ve no idea what happened to my brother, it doesn't make any sense. But somebody knows,” said Daniel. He goes on to say that, “it would mean everything to know he’s alive, or if he’s not, to know where he is. I’m not going to give up. It’s my objective, to find him.”

In an emotional plea, Jana appeals to the public for any information about Jon’s whereabouts.

"If you know something, please, please call the Gardaí and help us find him”.

Watch the full appeal on Crimecall on Monday, June 24 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.

