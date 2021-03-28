WATCH Vandalised vacant Centrepoint in Portlaoise wide open to the public and in disarray

The former Laois Centrepoint shopping centre which was the scene of a fire in recent days is completely open to the public.

Several doors are open, numerous windows have been smashed and the interior has in disarray with lots of evidence of anti-social behaviour.

Watch the video above taken in the wake of the fire to see how badly the building on the Mountrath Road has deteriorated since shutting down a number of years ago.

It was reported in 2006 that the property, which stands on a 3.79 hectares (9.6 acres) site, was expected to sell for €12 million. It never sold. It was owned by Shaws but is understood to subsequently have been sold to as yet unidentified owner.

Laois County Council says the building has been placed on the Vacant Sites Register. It adds that it will be taking steps to address the dereliction. The council has identified the premises as an opportunity site.