WATCH: Second count at Laois Offaly constituency count centre

WATCH the video of the full second count for Election 2020 for the Laois Offaly constituency where Brian Stanley's surplus votes were redistributed.

The second count was announced at 9.10pm on Sunday night February 9.

No candidate reached the quota of 11,571 so the two lowest were then eliminated so their votes can be redistributed. They are Noel O'Rourke of Renua Ireland and John Daly of the National Party.

There is no announcement yet how long more proceedings will continue this Sunday night.

