WATCH: Next candidate eliminated at fifth count in Laois Offaly constituency
Watch our video of the fifth count for the Laois Offaly constituency, announced at 11.30am this Monday morning February 10.
No candidate has yet received enough surplus votes to reach a quota so another candidate has been eliminated and the count goes on!
Brian Stanley is the only seat filled, with over 16,000 votes in a landslide victory for Sinn Féin in Laois. Four more seats remain.
